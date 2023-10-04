Tangi Sheriff, Teen family attorney speak out on alleged teacher-student sexual relationship

By Arielle Brumfield

LORANGER, Louisiana (WDSU) — New insight on the investigation into an alleged inappropriate sexual relationship between a teacher and student on the Northshore.

A teacher with the Tangipahoa Parish School System allegedly had a baby with a now 17-year-old student at Loranger High School.

The teen’s attorney, George R. Tucker, told WDSU News that the family feels everything is pending DNA sampling, but they say regardless of those findings, they believe this teacher should be arrested and face charges.

“At this point, the family is concerned what else is there to provide. There’s not a question as to who the accused is, not a question as to what act, not a question of his age or her age, so you know the community is wanting to know why does it seem to take so long for there to be an arrest warrant even,” Tucker said.

The family reported the allegations to the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office eight days ago on Sept. 25.

They told investigators the 17-year-old admitted to having sex with his teacher, and they claimed the teacher recently gave birth to his child.

The grandfather of the teen claims the relationship between the teacher and the teen began in December 2020, when the teen was around 14 years old.

The teacher resigned from her position at Loranger High School.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says they have requested DNA samples from the teen, but the family has not complied just yet. The teen’s grandfather says the family would like to give their sample at a clinic or hospital.

The sheriff says investigators have run search warrants and are in the process of interviewing witnesses to gather more evidence.

“The more important thing is to get a case right than it is to get it quick,” Edwards said. “Certainly, once a teacher is no longer employed at the school system and you don’t have that particular person around the victim, the sense of emergency to make an arrest takes a back seat to making sure that you get it right.”

