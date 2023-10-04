Multiple victims reported after shooting in Holyoke

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOLYOKE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Multiple victims were reported after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Holyoke.

It happened at the intersection of Maple and Sargeant streets shortly before 1 p.m.

The exact number of people shot is unknown but police confirmed there are multiple victims. They’re asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

No other information was available at the time.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.