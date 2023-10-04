Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Man arrested for arson in Shreveport house fire

By
Published 7:28 am

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Shreveport fire investigators have arrested a man in connection with a house fire last month.

Kyle Ardoin, 19, is charged with simple arson following an investigation by the Shreveport Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Division. He’s accused of setting fire to a house in the 2600 block of Lyles Lane on Sept. 21.

Firefighters found the single-story house in flames upon arrival. They had it contained in less than 20 minutes.

A conviction of simple arson carries a fine of up to $15,000 when damage to the structure is more than $500, in addition to a prison sentence of two to 15 years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content