Police: 2 suspects having car trouble kidnap man who stopped to help

NORMAN, Oklahoma (KOCO) — Two men were arrested after police said they kidnapped a man and tried to make him cash a check at a Norman bank.

This started when the victim stopped to help two men on the side of the road having car trouble. Kendrick Michael and Nathan Julian kidnapped the victim in the Wannette area and stole his car, according to police.

“They did put him in the very back of the vehicle where he didn’t have access and told him to look down and not interact further,” said Sarah Schettler the public information officer with the Norman Police Department.

The two men then drove the victim to several locations trying to get the victim to cash a $1,000 check.

“The subjects that kidnapped him were forcing him to cash the check that he came to the bank to cash,” said Schettler.

But the transaction didn’t go through. They eventually ended up at Armstrong Bank in Norman, where the victim told the bank teller he had been kidnapped, was being held against his will, and he feared for his safety.

“I have a customer who is claiming to be held hostage at the moment,” said the bank teller to the dispatcher in the 911 call obtained by KOCO.

The teller then called 911, and officers were in pursuit of the suspects shortly after. KOCO obtained body camera video of that pursuit.

Police said the victim had nothing but good intentions.

“We believe that he stopped to potentially offer help or assistance,” said Schettler.

Both of the suspects were taken into custody.

