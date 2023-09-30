Man rescues his great-grandchild from burning vehicle in Jackson

By Alexandria Galtney

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A great-grandfather has been dubbed a hero after rescuing his great-grandchild from a burning vehicle in Jackson.

According to the great-grandfather’s daughter, Stanyata Williams, the vehicle caught fire after smoke was seen coming from the back seat of the vehicle they were traveling in on Woodrow Wilson Avenue near Murrah High School Thursday.

Willams said her father immediately grabbed the child before flames were spotted. Everyone inside the vehicle was able to make it out. Williams said she is thankful for everyone who stepped in to help them.

“I thank God because it could have been worse, but it wasn’t,” said Williams.

Jackson firefighters responded to the scene to put out the vehicle fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation tonight.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.