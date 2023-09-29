Skip to Content
Claudine Gay to be inaugurated as Harvard’s first Black president

Published 10:30 am

    CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Harvard University’s newest president, Claudine Gay, will be inaugurated Friday.

Gay is the first Black person and second woman to lead the Ivy League school.

She officially started the role in July, replacing Lawrence Bacow, after previously serving as a dean.

Gov. Maura Healey is among those expected to speak at the ceremony.

