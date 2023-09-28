Sac County Main Jail medical assistant arrested, accused of distributing contraband in facility

By Hilda Flores

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A medical assistant working at the Sacramento County Main Jail was arrested and is accused of bringing and distributing contraband at the facility, Sheriff Jim Cooper said in a news conference Wednesday where he also voiced his frustrations over jail medical leadership.

Cooper said the investigation into the suspect Zaronna Harris began after several inmate overdoses in the main jail. During the investigation, detectives learned that multiple inmates in the facility were calling a number related to Harris.

Harris is accused of conspiring with inmate James Whitfield to distribute drugs, cellphones and other contraband, Cooper said.

She was caught on video handing drugs to Whitfield. Cooper said she also arranged to meet with another person outside the jail.

“Detectives allowed the exchange to occur and intercepted Harris as she entered the jail with cocaine, a cellphone, a charging cable and screw heads to allow inmates to manipulate locks and manufacture weapons,” Cooper said.

Harris was arrested immediately after that exchange, and deputies discovered her suppliers after serving search warrants.

Cooper said the big issue at hand was the lack of control at the jail medical department, saying leadership there is “inept.” According to Cooper, the chief physician has been on leave for “several months.”

“I take responsibility for my deputies, their actions and what they do. This all revolves around jail medical. And it’s a big issue. They’re inept. Their lack of leadership, management and oversight in the jail is a big issue we’re dealing with and fighting with,” Cooper said.

Cooper called for change at the jail medical facility and said he wants to be involved but doesn’t know what that change would look like.

“Is it better to go private? Is it better to do a hybrid? There are a lot of hybrids out there for big counties. But if you look around for big counties, this size is not done this way,” he said.

