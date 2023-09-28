Invasive beetle killing trees at arboretum, some trails closed for public safety

By Katie Katro

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Over 900 ash trees at the Tyler Arboretum in Media, Delaware County are dying.

The 650-acre facility has now closed 17 miles of trails to the public because of the dying trees to protect public safety.

“They create a fall hazard for the public, a safety hazard for the public,” said Mike Skuja, the executive director of the arboretum.

“These trees are unpredictable. It’s not just wind and rain events, they can break off, fall,” said Skuja.

But what’s causing them to dry up?

“The emerald ash borer, which is an invasive beetle, causes a lot of damage through the bark. Affects the health, and the mortality rate is pretty high actually,” said Skuja.

The arboretum has a contract arborist who’s been dealing with the issue since late August. The team is currently in the first phase of work, trying to take out 584 trees.

Tearing down these trees would open up 9.5 miles of trails. They’re also working to regenerate and restore habitats at the same time.

While the removal work is underway, they are creating a new walk called the Wister Walk, which will be a 2.5-mile loop.

“We need to look at where the trees are falling, slope, deal with weather; there’s just a lot variables and so I think we’re moving as fast as we can,” said Skuja.

As for when the arboretum will reopen in its entirety, that’s still to be determined.

