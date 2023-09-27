Greenwood, Missouri mayor Levi Weaver removed from office after vote by Board of Aldermen

By Nick Sloan

GREENWOOD, Missouri (KMBC) — Greenwood, Missouri Mayor Levi Weaver was removed from office Tuesday night by the Greenwood Board of Aldermen.

The removal comes after the approval of three impeachment articles earlier this year.

The vote was unanimous.

The first article alleged that Weaver threatened Alderman Kyron McClure with a firearm at McClure’s home in March 2022.

The second article claimed Weaver prevented public access to the city’s Facebook page. The third article accused him of directing city staff to permit select businesses to run without the necessary licensing.

The vote came after a lengthy hearing last week in Greenwood and a special board meeting earlier on Tuesday.

Weaver did not attend Tuesday’s meeting. He was present during the hearing last week and defended himself from the allegations.

