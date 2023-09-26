Skip to Content
Man sentenced in drive-by shooting that killed 12-year-old

    JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A man has been sentenced in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a 12-year-old.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office said Otha Brown, 19, pleaded guilty to his role in the shooting that killed Adrian McDougles.

McDougles and his 16-year-old brother were shot in May as they were walking along Venturra Drive. Police said the two brothers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where McDougles died.

Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

