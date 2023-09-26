Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Local dog in shelter for more than 200 days finds his forever home

<i></i><br/>Moose the dog was up for adoption for more than 200 days in Hollister
Lawrence, Nakia

Moose the dog was up for adoption for more than 200 days in Hollister
By
Published 12:52 pm

By Kingston Rivera

Click here for updates on this story

    HOLLISTER, California (KSBW) — A dog up for adoption for more than 200 days in Hollister finally reached his forever home this week.

Moose had been in the care of Hollister Police Animal Care & Services since January and was previously posted as at risk.

At one point, he was adopted and returned several days later.

Hollister Police Animal Care & Services announced last Monday that someone finally adopted Moose.

Moose was flown via Pilots N Paws to his home in Utah, where he lives with his forever family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content