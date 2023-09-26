Gov. Newsom signs bill to classify child sex trafficking as a serious felony in California

By Ashley Zavala

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced he signed a bill that will classify child sex trafficking as a serious felony in California.

Classifying child sex trafficking as a serious felony under California law makes it a strikable offense, meaning repeat offenders or those who have committed other serious felonies could face more time behind bars, including life in prison.

The new law, which will go into effect at the start of next year, marks the first time ever the California Legislature has added a crime to its “three strikes” law, which imposes 25 years to life in prison for those who have prior convictions of violent or serious felonies. Legislative experts said the only other changes made to the three strikes law have been technical or through voter initiatives.

“Human trafficking is a sick crime,” Newsom said in a statement Monday night. “With this new law, California is going further to protect kids. I’m grateful for the leadership of Senator Grove, Speaker Rivas, and Pro Tem Atkins in spearheading this bipartisan effort to make our communities and children safer.”

The bill’s author, Republican State Sen. Shannon Grove, said the purpose of the measure is to prevent repeat child sex traffickers from being released from prison early. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have noted there have been several previous attempts to do the same over the years that were unsuccessful.

In a statement Monday, Grove said in part, “With the passage of this bill, we are sending a clear message to child traffickers— we intend to put you out of business and behind bars where you belong.”

The bill earlier this year unanimously passed the state Senate but gained national attention after having a rocky start when it reached the Assembly. Lawmakers in the Assembly Public Safety Committee were forced to reverse their decision to block the bill after facing intense backlash from the public and some Democratic state leaders, including Newsom.

Lawmakers made small changes to the bill earlier this month to ensure victims, who are sometimes forced to help traffickers, are not ensnared in prosecution.

