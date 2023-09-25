Man accused of brutally killing mother with sword, found not guilty by reason of insanity

By Ariel Mallory

EIGHT MILE, Alabama (WALA) — An Eight Mile man accused of killing his mother with a sword, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity according to court documents.

The decision comes almost two years after the brutal murder.

Last January, 25-year-old Damien Washam was arrested after his mother Helen Washam was found dead inside their home.

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Washam used a Samurai sword.

Deputies walked into a gruesome scene inside a home on Mausap Road.

The 61-year-old mother was found dead in the back room.

An autopsy revealed she was cut 19 times in the head.

Investigators say two other family members, Washam’s brother and bedridden uncle, were also injured.

Investigators say Washam was pulled over near U.S. 45 shortly after, with the sword still in the front seat.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch, serving as captain at the time, says the family didn’t know of Damien suffering from any mental illness.

Prosecutors argued his mental status be evaluated last November.

Almost a year later, court documents say Washam was found legally insane of murder, attempted murder, and assault.

Court documents also say Washam will remain at the Alabama Department of Mental Health for treatment until a petition for his release is filed.

