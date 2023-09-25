Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Boston-based auction sells “exceedingly rare” theater tickets from Abraham Lincoln’s assassination

By
Published 11:37 am

By WBZ News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    BOSTON (WBZ) — An “exceedingly rare” piece of American history was sold by a Boston-based auction house for a hefty price.

RR Auction sold a pair of tickets to Ford’s Theatre from the night of April 14, 1865 for $262,500.

That was the night President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated by John Wilkes Booth during the show.

The original tickets were sold for 75 cents apiece.

“These front-row seats to history allowed the original theatergoers to witness a tragic performance that changed the course of our nation,” said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction. “We’re honored to have played a part in preserving and sharing this remarkable piece of American history.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content