‘They need us’: Akron VFW collaborating with nonprofit to provide fresh meals

By Jaurdyn Johnson

Click here for updates on this story

AKRON, New York (WKBW) — In Akron, the VFW and American Legion are collaborating with a local nonprofit to give those in need fresh food.

The Alden Meals for Wheels program is being given meals from the Tillman Post, thanks to the head chef, Paul Ziolo.

Now 89 people have access to fresh meals.

“We got a fresh vegetable garden outside, we pick it out prepare for them, we prepare for them and they send it out to them and let them know that the Tillman is thinking of you so if you need anything come on down,” said Ziolo.

Ziolo says some of the meal recipients are veterans which makes the collaboration so important.

“Anybody that is in need of anything our doors are always open come in and talk to us,” said Ziolo.

The Alden Meals for Wheels program delivers meals to Lockport, Akron, Clarence and several other towns.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.