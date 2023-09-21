Mold, roaches and plumbing issues; Residents at South City apartment complex say conditions are tough to live in

By Jon Kipper

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Residents are fed up with their apartment complex in South City, showing First Alert 4 bugs, mold and other issues in the Fountains at Carondelet Apartments.

In Laura Lucas’s unit, she was sucking up bugs with a handheld vacuum.

It’s a problem that just won’t go away.

“No matter what poison they use or what they put in, they’re always coming back,” said Lucas.

First Alert 4 came to the Fountains of Carondelet Apartments on Wednesday after receiving a tip from a resident.

“We got a whole network of mold running up the ceiling. Sometimes mushrooms grow up there,” said Kage Harrison.

Harrison showed First Alert 4 the vacant apartment right below where he, his partner and two young kids live.

“I just have to put up with it. It’s either living out there or living in here,” said Harrison.

Inside, it felt damp, and it was impossible to miss the mold.

“This is right (below) our sleeping heads at night,” said Harrison.

We were given a number of a person who residents said manages the complex. So far, we have yet to hear back.

Residents said when they have problems, management is slow to react, and other times are indifferent.

“I’d like to see management care about what’s happening,” said Harrison.

First Alert 4 followed issues inside this complex before, under the previous management, TEH Reality, when it was known as Southwest Crossing.

Back in 2019, they were cited for 27 city violations.

Now, new management has recently been sued. Arch City Defenders is handling the case and claim since Fountain Apartment Homes LLC took over in February, they illegally failed to notify tenants they took over.

The company also sued to evict over 40 tenants since the beginning of the year.

For those still calling Fountains home, they’re stuck in unlivable conditions, including Pat Harris.

“Then there’s a hole in the bathroom where they fixed the tub that was full of poop.”

Harris, who is disabled, said sewage came out of her bathroom drain over the winter, and you could still see remnants of it.

“It’s been nine months that I went without a bath. We’ve been cleaning up in the sink and stuff,” said Harris.

First Alert 4 checked with St. Louis City to see if they have any recent violations, but a spokesperson said they wouldn’t be able to provide the information until Thursday.

