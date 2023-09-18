“That’s an art piece on wheels”: Lowrider cruising may soon be legal in California

By TORI APODACA

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Lowrider cruising is one step away from becoming legal in California. Local spots like Sacramento and Modesto have lifted their own bans in recent years, and the rest of the lowriding community is ready to embrace the change.

“That’s an art piece on wheels, a moving canvas,” said Carlos Molina, whose family has been cruising in Sacramento for generations.

For Molina and many others, cruising is a part of the Chicano culture where they can show off their individuality, innovation and collectivism.

He is ready for previous negative perceptions of the community to be erased through Assembly Bill 436.

“Mainly because of Hollywood movies where you see a 1964 cruising along and someone doing a drive-by in there,” said Molina. “That’s the last thing that anyone would ever want to do in their car.”

He believes the change will open a door to new generations of lowriders like 12-year-old Adrian Arroyo.

“It’s fun, there is no violence, everybody gets along,” said Adrian.

Adrian and his mother, Rosa Arroyo, must travel out of San Joaquin County to cruise because it is still illegal there.

The change for cruisers would make history for California, becoming the first state to remove cruising bans in every single city.

“When he drives down those streets as an adult in his car one day, he is going to know it’s OK to be a part of this culture and he is going to feel safe,” said Rosa.

Adrian recently won lowrider bike of the year competing against lowriders of all ages nationwide at a Harley Davidson show.

Some people told CBS13 that a lifted ban would be a lifted stigma.

“I don’t want to be seen as oh that’s a woman lowrider,” said Rosa. “I want to be seen as everyone’s equal. Because I think that quality and community is exactly what represents the lowriding community.”

The bill would also remove restrictions that stop people from modifying their cars too close to the ground. The governor has until October 15 to decide on the bill. Lowriders are confident it will pass.

