Over 200 malnourished or dead animals found on NC property, owner faces 90 charges of animal cruelty

WAKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WRAL) — Wake County Animal Control officers discovered over 200 animals – some dead and many emaciated and starving – at a home near Garner on Friday.

The officers were responding to an animal cruelty case in the 7500 block of Trudy Lane when they discovered the animals.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged Ronald Avery Kearney with 90 counts of felony animal cruelty and Mohamed Dweydari with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

After a thorough joint investigation, it was determined that Kearney and Dweydari lived on the property and were the caretakers of the sheep, cows, goats, mini horse, donkey, fowl and a kitten. WRAL News learned Monday the two men were renting the property.

“They don’t need anymore animals, like at all,” said one resident. “None.”

Some of the animals did not survive being removed from the property.

“Unfortunately, due to numerous factors, several animals had to be humanely euthanized, and some died while investigators were on scene,” said the sheriff’s office in a release.

Wake County Animal Control veterinarians placed animals that could be saved into rehabilitation facilities.

Residents near the home said that while animal control came to the property Friday, they had seen starving animals on the property for nearly a year. Some said the animals would “constantly” get out of their enclosures and come into their yards and on their decks.

“Thre were all messed up,” said one resident. “They were skinny. They couldn’t walk. It was mostly like the little chickens. It was bad. They weren’t even a couple weeks old and they couldn’t stand.”

Kearney was taken into custody and processed at the Wake County Detention Center under a $90,000.00 secured bond. Dweydari was cited with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Kearney’s first court appearance is Monday afternoon and authorities added the investigation is ongoing.

