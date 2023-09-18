Homeowner’s son says he smelled alcohol on driver that crashed into his dad’s NW Houston home

By Courtney Carpenter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A father and son in northwest Houston have cleanup ahead of them after a truck crashed into their home Sunday night.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mayview Drive, not far off TC Jester.

BJ Johnson told ABC13 he was inside with his father Charles, who he says is blind, when the truck drove through their fence and hit the home.

“I’m just glad it didn’t come in the house because it could have been a lot worse if it came in. I wouldn’t have been here because it may have run over me,” BJ said.

We don’t know yet what caused the driver to run off the road and into the house, but BJ said he smelled alcohol on the man.

The driver stayed around until police arrived.

