Woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from 2 vulnerable adults

By Sara Powers

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan (WWJ) — A 52-year-old Macomb County woman was bound over to circuit court for trial on 18 felony accounts after she allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from two vulnerable adults while she was appointed guardian and conservator.

Lisa Ludy of Macomb has been charged on two separate felony complaints. Here are the charges she faces in File No. 22-2054-FY:

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, punishable by 20 years and/or $100,000; Six counts of financial transaction device-stealing/retaining without consent, punishable by four years and/or $5,000; One count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult- $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, punishable by five years and/or $10,000; and One count of witness-bribing/intimidating/interfering, punishable by four years and/or $5,000.

Here are the charges in File No. 22-1583-FY:

One count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise, punishable by 20 years and/or $100,000; Two counts of Embezzlement, $1,000 to $20,000, 5-year felonies; One count of Embezzlement of $20,000 to $50,0000, a 10-year felony; One count of Embezzlement of $50,000 to $100,000, a 15-year felony; and Four counts of Failure to File Tax Return, 5-year felonies. According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, Ludy allegedly had petitioned for Community Guardian Care, Inc., her company, to be appointed as a guardian and conservator for one of the victims.

Ludy allegedly used this position to take over $100,000 from the victim. She used the funding to pay personal bills and to put money in her family’s companies (Career Health Studies, Career Health Training Corporation and Applewood Adult Foster Care Home.

She allegedly concealed the money she took and didn’t file income taxes from 2016 through 2019.

After Ludy had been charged, a second victim came forward and said Ludy would not return her money. After Ludy allegedly was removed as a guardian for this victim, she stole his Social Security income from his bank.

She did this by using the victim’s debit card to make several purchases and cash withdrawals.

The attorney general’s office says an investigation was started, but Ludy allegedly interfered and tried to stop the victim from pressing charges.

“Court appointed guardians and conservators should be held to the highest standards so that our elderly and vulnerable adults can trust the system meant to protect them,” said Nessel. “When those conservators fail that trust, my office will hold them accountable.”

Ludy’s arraignment is scheduled for September 25.

