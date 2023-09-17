Resident wakes up to “major damage” at apartment

By Jason Rantala

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis apartment resident said he woke up to find his apartment lobby vandalized.

Quinn Ohnstad said someone entered the property late at night and did some major damage.

“It was definitely a surprise to see my home vandalized,” said Ohnstad.

Ohnstad woke up to it around 6 a.m. Friday, in his lobby at Soo Line Building City Apartments in downtown Minneapolis.

“I noticed there were lots of broken vases,” said Ohnstad.

A trail of debris, not only vases but furniture and broken glass.

“I was a bit confused and so immediately I just went and kind of took a look and realized somebody had targeted and vandalized the property,” said Ohnstad.

Ohnstad was able to find a housekeeper who contacted property management.

“I do live downtown, I understand there are inherent risks with living in a big city,” said Ohnstad.

Now, more than 24 hours later, Ohnstad said he’s received no info from property management as to what exactly happened.

“It is really concerning,” said Ohnstad.

“I would like to see security on-site 24/7, which clearly was not happening, if this happened in the early hours of the morning,” said Ohnstad.

Building management did provide a statement to WCCO. Ashley Sinclair, executive vice president of marketing and brand loyalty at Village Green, said the damage was not caused by an intruder, but by a guest of one of the residents.

“As you can imagine, we take pride in being part of the neighborhood and having a building with unique spaces for our residents and their guests to enjoy,” Sinclair said. “However, we aren’t taking this event lightly. We do have policies and procedures via our lease that are the responsibility of our residents to uphold when they have guests visiting the community.”

Thankfully, Ohnstad said another set of locked doors separates the lobby from his apartment.

“But certainly a concern, it only took one door and they could have been there,” he said.

Ohnstad wrote about the incident on social media, with the message “lock your doors.”

“I just sure hope that us residents can feel safe in the place that we call home, because it’s a fantastic place otherwise,” said Ohnstad.

Minneapolis police said they have a description of the person who caused the damage, but no arrests have been made.

