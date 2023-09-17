3-alarm fire at old fiberglass plant; County says asbestos was in building

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A 3-alarm commercial fire that started early Saturday morning in Clackamas County triggered ‘shelter in place’ orders for people living near the burning fiberglass plant, according to the Clackamas Fire Department.

Firefighters responded in the early hours of Saturday to a fire in the empty Miles Fiberglass and Composites manufacturing plant on Southeast Otty Road.

Clackamas Fire said there were 22 units on scene, with help from Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 7:30 a.m., firefighters announced a shelter in place order for people living within a quarter mile of the plant address at 8855 Southeast Otty Road, right off Interstate 205. The order was lifted shortly before 2 p.m.

Firefighters said no injuries have been reported at this time, but people nearby were asked to stay inside for their own safety.

The building has been vacant for three years.

According to a statement issued by Clackamas County Saturday afternoon, the building is currently owned by the Clackamas County Development Agency and was scheduled for demolition over the next several weeks.

“Recent testing found the presence of asbestos in the building’s materials, and the contract was being adjusted for the proper disposal of those materials,” the county said.

Clackamas Fire evacuated two buildings right next to the closed plant.

“The county is working to relocate and provide support for the affected individuals,” the county said.

