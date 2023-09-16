Security guard stabs man in back after fight in NE Portland: Multnomah Co. DA

By Paulina Aguila, KPTV Staff

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — A 19-year-old security officer was arrested Wednesday after stabbing a man in the Hazelwood Neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers responded around 8 a.m. to a business complex in the 500 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue, where they found Nathan Milton suffering from stab wounds.

An affidavit of probable cause filed by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office states that security guard Arturo Troncoso Jr., who was working at a bottle drop on Northeast Glisan Street, yelled through a fence at Milton and a group of friends in the parking lot of a McDonalds.

The document says Troncoso saw the group smoking drugs on foil and told them to leave the area.

After Milton refused to leave, the incident escalated into a fight, according to the affidavit. The affidavit says Portland police have surveillance video of the incident, with footage showing Milton and Troncoso on the ground fighting.

A second security officer got involved, and someone pepper sprayed them.

The affidavit says the video shows Milton and Troncoso walking away in opposite directions, then Troncoso running toward Milton and stabbing him in the back.

Milton was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

On Friday, he spoke with FOX 12.

“I can hardly move or like breathe or cough,” Milton said.

When asked how he will move forward, he said, “Family, I think, family and support the strength of a higher power, which is mine is God.”

Police said Troncoso remained on the scene, and was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He was arraigned Thursday on charges of assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He was released on bail and will be back in court next week.

