Baby found dead in New Mexico hospital bathroom

By John Cardinale

HOBBS, New Mexico (KOAT) — In the last 20 months, 3 babies have been found either dead or alive in a dumpster or hospital bathrooms in New Mexico.

On January 7th, 2022, security video from a store in Hobbs shows a woman exits the driver’s side of a car, opens the back passenger door, grabs a black bag and throws it into the dumpster. She then proceeds to leave.

Joe Imbriale owns the store where it happened.

“I said, please do not tell me it was a baby. And she grabbed my shoulder and said, yes,” Imbriale said.

The baby thrown in the dumpster was found alive.

18-year old Alexis Avila has been found guilty of attempted murder and child abuse, she will serve 18 years in prison. Other babies unfortunately were not found alive.

On January 27th, 2023, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo gave birth to a child in an Artesia hospital bathroom and threw it away. That baby died and Trevizo faces a first-degree murder charge.

In Hobbs on Wednesday, staff at a hospital found a baby dead in a bathroom. A 16-year-old was being treated at the hospital; her mother was with her.

“I was a little bit disappointed that it happened again,” said New Mexico Republican State Senator David Gallegos.

Sen. Gallegos represents the county where Hobbs is located.

Back in 2022 after the first incident he sponsored legislation that looked to prevent similar situations from happening again.

He sponsored legislation that called for baby boxes, places where parents can surrender a newborn safely across the state. The bill passed.

“Hobbs was the second, Espanola was first. And we’ve got eight other communities who are working diligently to put these in,” he said.

But Sen. Gallegos said there has been a problem.

“It just seems like we failed to get this young lady to understand the value of life,” Sen. Gallegos said.

Sen. Gallegos expressed that more education on the boxes need to be put into the public school system so young parents can learn their options.

“I think we’ll need to address that legislatively to force that issue,” Sen. Gallegos said. “I want to continue to push that we need to value life. We need to educate our children. And we need to do our absolute best to make sure there’s mental health out there, there’s counselors, there’s compassion.”

Hobbs police said the child’s death is still under investigation.

It is unknown if the teenager or the mother are facing any charges.

