Mom of 4 dies from COVID-19 days after giving birth, community sets up GoFundMe

By COURTNEY SISK

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — Adrienne Chandler was a mom of four.

She died from COVID-19 three days after having her fourth child. Family tells WISN 12 News she never got to meet the newborn.

Her current boyfriend and father to the newborn, Ryan Emperley, told WISN 12 News via phone call that the 38-year-old got COVID-19 and needed to be hospitalized. He and his father Dennis explained Adrienne needed to be intubated, and doctors at St. Mary’s Ozaukee performed a C-section to save the baby.

The baby, named Roman, is healthy.

Emperley said she was a wonderful person and loved by many. He said he will do everything he can to raise Roman to be like his late mother.

WISN 12 News also spoke with Adrienne’s ex-husband of 12 years, David Henderson. The two had three kids together, 11-year-old Olivia, 9-year-old Moriah and 8-year-old Calvin.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” he said. “On Tuesday when I had to tell them it was probably the worst day of my life. A lot of questions came from them about what happened, and what was going to happen. A lot I don’t know I had answers to, but I tried to be as honest and forthcoming as I could.”

He said the kids are especially upset their mom won’t be around for Christmas.

“And not being able to say goodbye probably how they wanted,” he added.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed she died from COVID-19 at the hospital.

It’s unclear how she got COVID-19, or if she was vaccinated.

“The impact she made to a lot of people’s lives is apparent from all the messages and stuff I’ve gotten over the past couple days,” Henderson said. “She’d do a lot of baking to help families out going through situations like this, [and] would always extend a helping hand if somebody was in trouble, and help anyway she could.”

Now the community is returning the favor. Close friends set up a GoFundMe account for her four kids, to help with future care and needs.

“I think she knew she was loved,” Henderson said. “But I don’t think she knew, the capacity that it was.”

