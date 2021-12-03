Kansas City community shows support for young victim in deadly standoff

By GREG PAYNE

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — Tonight, neighbors in KCK held a vigil for the child killed in yesterday’s deadly stand-off.

“She was a bright young lady. She had a contagious smile,” said neighbor Rahneshia Ragsdale.

Ragsdale fought back emotion as she remembered the young girl who lived across the street and whose life was taken away way too soon.

“It hurts. It hurts really bad. I said, ‘We loved her, but God loved her more and he needed her more than we did,'” said Ragsdale.

Police said a man shot a woman and two children yesterday before turning the gun on himself.

Neighbors told KCTV5 News the children were 7 and 3 years old.

“She was an angel. She was innocent,” said Ragsdale.

The woman and the younger child are now in the hospital trying to recover.

“I just want her to know that her daughter was loved and if she needs anything, she knows where I’m at. We are here for her, praying for you, crying for you and that baby,” said Ragsdale.

As the community now is in mourning, Ragsdale is hoping something like this never happens again.

“Hold your babies close and, if you are in an abusive relationship, get help. Get help, because it doesn’t end pretty,” said Ragsdale.

