Christmas trees may cost $10 more than last year, Durham farm says

DURHAM, North Carolina (WRAL) — By now, you’ve probably heard that Christmas trees are more expensive this year.

Owners of a Durham tree farm say Christmas tree prices, which may be $10 more than they were last year, have increased due to supply chain issues and a nationwide tree shortage.

It’s not just the trees that are more expensive, according to David Daniels from Elk Mountain Tree Farm. The cost of everything has gone up, including gas to transport the trees from the mountains of North Carolina to the tree lots in the Triangle.

At Elk Mountain, the price for a 5-foot tree starts around $65.

“Trees are selling fast, they’re in short supply and a lot of tree lots are selling out,” Daniels said. “We still have trees coming, but we’re in limited supply also.”

There is a piece of good news — since there was plenty of rain this year, the trees, while costing more, are in great condition.

