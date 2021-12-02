Teacher accused of having sex with student released from jail

By Erin Pickens, Angela Williams

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A Jackson teacher charged with sexual battery has been released from jail.

Donna Shea Robinson, 48, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student, according to Jackson police officials. Robinson was arrested Monday by Jackson police, according to jail records.

Robinson taught at God’s Plan Academy on Terry Road, according to court documents. During a court hearing Wednesday, Judge Jeff Reynolds allowed Robinson to be released on her own recognizance and ordered her to wear an ankle monitor and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Reynolds also ordered that Robinson be evaluated for sexual deviancy at a clinic in Hattiesburg.

Police did not immediately provide the name of the school.

