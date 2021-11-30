Kansas house democrats file second complaint against Aaron Coleman

By ABBY DODGE

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kansas (KCTV) — Democratic state representative Aaron Coleman is facing possible expulsion from the Kansas Legislature.

Six women in the legislature filed a complaint this afternoon against Coleman.

This comes after police arrested the 21-year-old over the weekend for suspicion of driving under the influence.

The complaint reads in part:

“This behavior puts state employees, legislators, and visitors to the Capitol at risk and makes it unsafe for him to serve in the Kansas House of Representatives.”

Legislators say Coleman’s latest arrest is cause for concern over his physical and mental health.

“We’re seeing someone who is struggling with mental health issues,” said Kansas district 86 representative Stephanie Byers. “Knowing that stepping down from the legislature would give them the space to seek professional help and be able to work on those issues.”

In January of this year the Kansas House Select Investigating Committee dismissed a complaint against Coleman. He was accused of abusive behavior.

The committee gave him a letter of reprimand, but didn’t expel him.

“I don’t necessarily think it was a failure of the system,” Byers said. “I think the system did what it’s intended to do, but I do believe that it didn’t go far enough and we’re seeing the end results of that right now.”

The legislature is currently adjourned but will reconvene in January.

