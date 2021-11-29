Pat Surtain II gives football to dad immediately after pick-six during Broncos win

By Jack Lowenstein

DENVER (KCNC) — As the Denver Broncos made headlines with the Sunday win over the L.A. Chargers to keep the team in the payoff hunt, another story was happening on the field and in the stands.

Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II completed two interceptions, with the second being a pick-six at a pivotal moment in the game to keep the Broncos well ahead of the Chargers.

To add joy to the moment was Surtain II immediately after scoring his touchdown running toward the end zone stands to give that game ball to his father, former Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain.

“It was a special moment,” Surtain II told DenverBroncos.com. “I always knew when the second pick [came], they were going to get that ball. I already had it in mind before, prior to the game. It was a special moment for both of us.

Head coach Vic Fangio had plenty of positivity to share about his rookie CB.

“First off, [CB] Pat [Surtain II] has great hands and great ball anticipation, and both of them came in handy right there,” Fangio said postgame. “Those are big plays. The first one probably saves the three points. They probably would kick a field goal there, although they could’ve went for it on fourth down. The next one, they’re in field goal range again, and it becomes seven points for us. Those are two big swings in the game and big, big plays.”

Not only did Surtain II pull of the two interceptions, he was moving quick too — 22.07 mph quick during his pick-six.

“I had no idea [he was that fast],” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said postgame. “Are you sure that’s right? NextGen stats, they have all the good stuff apparently. I didn’t know that—that’s crazy. That’s a crazy stat. Sheesh, that’s fast.”

Something Surtain II didn’t know about his performance Sunday was the other connection he shared with his dad. It turns out, his first NFL touchdown at Mile High is the same place where his father scored his last touchdown as a pro.

“I didn’t know that. I keep hearing stats all over. That’s crazy,” Surtain II said. “Having that same experience, it’s a special feeling.”

