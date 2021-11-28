Waukesha Small Business to help raise money for victims of parade tragedy

By Kristen Barbaresi

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Small business Saturday is a chance for people to shop at local businesses, but this year, in Waukesha, it’s about much more.

During the November 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade, an SUV plowed through participants, killing six and injuring more than 60 others.

On the same street where tragedy struck 5 days ago, togetherness and hope are taking center stage.

“I think it says about Waukesha that we’re a huge family and we’re to stay strong to support each other in the hard times,” said Gina Templeton, co-owner of Burlap and Lace Marketplace in Waukesha.

On Saturday, stores throughout downtown Waukesha will open their doors for Small Business Saturday.

“We thought it was the right thing to do, to keep this community involved,” said Lynn Gaffey, owner of Almont Gallery.

And of course, the victims will be on everyone’s mind.

“Waukesha has worked for years to grow the downtown area and make it a vibrant family-friendly environment, so the tragedy on Sunday was really hard, for many,” Templeton said.

In addition to the typical sales, like 10 percent off at Almont Gallery, there are also things you can buy to support the Waukesha Community fund, which will go to the victims.

“It’s just getting over the shock and the hump, I think we’ll be fine but we need everyone’s help,” Gaffey said. “We can’t do it alone.”

Over at Burlap and Lace, several vendors will donate a portion of sales to the victims. It’s also one of several places you can buy shirts that say it all: Waukesha Strong.

“Waukesha is just determined to not let bad things take over and shut down the community we’ve worked so hard to build,” Templeton said. “So I think this weened is very important.”

