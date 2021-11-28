Missouri family seeks change in police pursuit policies following son’s death

By ALEXIS ZOTOS

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) — For Connie and Ken Batsell, the holidays will never be the same.

“We don’t even celebrate Thanksgiving anymore,” said Connie Batsell. That’s because on November 17, 2018 their son Krystofer Batsell, 21, was hit and killed on Highway 94 in Weldon Spring.

Batsell was T-boned by Aron Richardson, who was fleeing from a St. Charles County police officer. On that day, Officer Amanda Hopkins attempted to pull Richardson over for active warrants. She pursued him, with speeds clocking in at over 100 miles per hour, according to the Batsell’s attorney.

According to the civil lawsuit filed by the Batsell family, Officer Hopkins was given two orders to terminate the chase. But a judge found Hopkins and the St. Charles County Police Department were not liable for Batsell’s death and that she acted in her official duty. The Batsell appealed that ruling all the way up to the Missouri Supreme Court, but it was dismissed last month.

They’re not giving up.

“Who was there to protect and serve Krystofer that day?” asks his mom. “It’s a nightmare and it can happen to you it can.”

The St. Charles County Police Department says they have not made changes to their pursuit policy since Batsell’s death. But his family hopes change can still happen. They want a more consistent policy from department to department and they would like to see officers not pursue suspects in high traffic areas.

“We want to work with them and bring safer measurements to the community,” said Batsell.

