A 20-year tradition of backyard football brings families together in this Ohio neighborhood

CLEVES, Ohio (WLWT) — About three dozen people gathered in a backyard in Cleves on Thanksgiving for a tradition 20 years in the making.

The backyard football game is in its 20th year, bringing the neighborhood together every Thanksgiving.

It was started following the September 11th attacks in New York as a way to bring people together.

The organizers printed out flyers and put them on doors. The first game had about 35 people, now it’s dozens.

“It’s part of the community now,” one organizer said.

The game starts with family introductions, then the national anthem.

In rain and snow, the families will gather for the annual game.

“This is our Superbowl,” one neighbor commented.

At halftime, there’s brats and hot dogs.

Then at the end of the game, the MVP trophy is handed out. But, they have to bring it back the following year since there is only one.

“It’s the biggest joy that i get that for about an hour and a half or two hours, people put down their phones, get off the internet and enjoy each others company, family, friends and football,” the organizer said.

