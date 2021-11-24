Montana man on Thanksgiving road trip still missing after vanishing nearly two weeks ago

By Eric Grossarth

CHALLIS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Authorities continue to search for a man who vanished while on a road trip through Idaho two weeks ago.

Michael “Mike” Lopez was planning to visit his family for Thanksgiving in southern California. He last texted his daughter Lacy Lopez on Nov. 10 when beginning a road trip from his Missoula, Montana home. Along the way, he planned to stop and visit a friend in Caldwell.

At about noon that day, Lopez’s phone pinged in Challis. That was Mike Lopez’s last known location. He never arrived in Caldwell or in California.

In a news release Tuesday, Idaho State Police request people look for Lopez or his 1999 Dodge Ram 2500. He is believed to have traveled U.S. Highway 93 through Salmon, Challis and Stanley.

“If you live in the area and have seen his vehicle or him, please call your local police department or 911 right away,” ISP said in a news release. “If you have any cameras that face the highway along that route could you please check to see if a vehicle matching his description passed by?”

In a previous interview, Lacy told EastIdahoNews.com she is seven months pregnant and her father was excited to be a grandpa and visit family.

“We’re all really sad,” Lacy said.

Police also say Lopez has medical conditions and a pacemaker.

Lopez’s pickup truck has a Montana license plate, 771170B, a topper and a number of stickers on the passenger window.

