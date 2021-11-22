Pedestrian struck outside of Arrowhead Stadium, in critical condition

By NICK SLOAN

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — A 49-year-old Nebraska man was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon outside of Arrowhead Stadium.

The incident happened in the area of Dubiner Circle and Royal Way, the Kansas City Fire Department and Kansas City Police Department said.

The man is in critical condition, according to police. He was hit while crossing the roadway.

Police say impairment of the driver, who remained on the scene, is under investigation.

It happened shortly after the Chiefs game started.

