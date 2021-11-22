Group holds vigil to honor lives lost to anti-transgender violence

By Andy Weber

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The Diversity Center of Oklahoma Held a vigil Saturday night for the Transgender Day of Remembrance to remember those lost to anti-transgender violence.

Saturday was the ninth year that OKC has taken part in the national effort to honor those lost to anti-transgender violence.

“We’ve seen over 60 people just here in the United States that have died by acts of violence,” said Kelley Blair of the Diversity Center of Oklahoma.

Many fear that these acts are underreported.

“They’re very common and the reason they’re not seen in the headlines is trans people often go unnoticed. Their stories are not heard,” said Kylan Durant of the Diversity Center of Oklahoma.

The vigil helped to bring awareness to these issues. Many individuals spoke to the crowd that was gathered and told their stories, some heartbreaking and others uplifting.

“They’re mostly going to be some stories that involve some sort of violence, but they can also be stories that show trans people in a better light, as well,” Durant said.

Organizers said that the event also provided those who struggle with identity or sexual orientation a safe place where they can be themselves. They welcome anyone from any walk of life.

“Just coming with an open mind is really important because people are afraid of things they don’t know about,” Blair said.

The White House also issued a statement on Saturday regarding the Day of Remembrance and called on states and lawmakers to combat the proliferation of legislation that targets transgender people.

