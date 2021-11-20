Boaters rescued off of Honokala Point on Maui

By KITV4 Web Staff

MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Maui Fire Department (MFD) responded to a watercraft incident after the US Coast Guard (USCG) received a mayday call on Sunday, November 14 near the Honokala Point on Maui.

Air 1 responded to the emergency call and was able to locate a partially submerged vessel. Two people were rescued after getting into some trouble waters off.

Ocean Safety rescued a 73-year-old male and a 43-year-old female who were able to swim to shore when their boat ran aground after returning from a fishing trip.

The victims were able to send a quick mayday call before submerging. They were able to swim to shore prior to MFD’s arrival.

The male was airlifted to safety. The victims sustained cuts and scrapes. Officials say at the time shoreline conditions were rough.

