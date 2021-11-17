Atlanta’s airport braces for pre-pandemic passenger levels this Thanksgiving travel period

By REBEKKA SCHRAMM

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Leaders of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will provide insight Wednesday on what travelers can expect when they pass through the airport in the coming days.

They’ll join leaders from the Atlanta Police Department, Transportation Security Administration, and Customs and Border Protection for a morning news conference to discuss holiday-related topics such as safety, security, COVID-19 impacts, and passenger forecasts along with time-saving tips for passengers.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines expects the Thanksgiving holiday period to return to levels it hasn’t seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Delta anticipates at least 5.6 million passengers from Nov. 19-30.

To support customers, Delta has increased staffing levels across the operation including in customer service and reservations, according to a news release. New flight attendants have graduated to accommodate the growing number of flights being restored.

Dr. Henry Ting, Delta’s chief health officer, offered advice to travelers on how they can make their journey a bit easier:

• Arrive at least two hours before domestic flights (three hours for international).

• Come prepared with all necessary ID and documentation. (Delta’s integrated Fly Ready tool available on delta.com and the Fly Delta app can help.)

• Follow FAA requirements and wear a mask in airports and on flights – a rule in place through Jan. 18, 2022.

• With the widespread availability of rapid tests, consider testing yourself before travel and upon arrival, and keep a few extra tests in your luggage in case you are exposed or experience symptoms.

• Pack a few extra masks and hand sanitizer in your luggage.

• And if you feel sick, stay home — customers can still change or cancel trips directly on delta.com or the Fly Delta app through 2021 without paying a change fee.

