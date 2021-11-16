Police urge people to come forward in 7-year-old murder case

By JOE CHIODO

FAIRWAY, Kansas (KCTV) — KCTV5 Stands for You and, in an effort to help police catch killers and bring justice to families left grieving their loved one’s death, we are launching a new series: “KC Unsolved.” Each month, Morning Anchor Joe Chiodo will bring you a different unsolved case in the metro.

In our first report, KCTV5 spoke with the family of a Belton man who was murdered in 2014.

To this day, police haven’t caught Chad Donaldson’s killer. They say they’re closer than ever and now they need your help.

Chad, 36, was murdered in December of 2014.

Since then, a memorial has hung on the walls of his father’s home.

“There isn’t a day that goes by I don’t think about him,” Craig Donaldson told KCTV5.

His father and mother describe Chad as a nature lover and avid fisherman. They said he was a loving son and a loyal friend.

“When I think about him, I just think about his life. I think the happiest day of my life was the day he was born,” said Jenny Hitesaid, his mother.

“I just wish he was here. Now that I’m retired, we could really go on some good fishing trips,” his father said fighting back tears.

On Dec. 21, 2014, Chad was seen at the QuikTrip near Missouri Highway 58 and I-49 around 10:30 p.m. He was walking home.

Around 2 a.m. on Dec. 22, Chad was shot in the stomach. It happened outside of his Belton home on the corner of Iris and Springdale Drive.

After being shot Chad, called police himself. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Jenny said it is a nightmare she relives everyday.

“It was really torture we watched for 30 minutes as they took turns doing CPR… That’s always what haunted me. I couldn’t be with him when he died. I so badly wanted to hug and hold and tell him how much I love him. And, I just couldn’t do that,” Jenny said.

Seven years later, all the time spent wondering who and why has become too much.

“I just can’t handle the disappointment any longer… I get my hopes up and then I just get really crushed when they’re dashed.” Jenny told KCTV5.

But now, Belton Police Chief Scott Lyons said they’re close to a break in the case.

“Literally, we’re looking for that one piece of the puzzle that will complete this picture,” he told KCTV5.

Police have conducted about 30 interviews. Technological advancements have allowed them to pull more information from Chad’s phone.

They said they’ve narrowed down who could have done this, but they need more to tie the pieces together and bring it to court.

“There is somebody out there who knows more,” Chief Lyons explained.

Police believe the killer has talked to others and they need those people to come forward. They want to talk to anyone there the night of Chad’s murder.

“They should consider the fact that this family has been tortured by this since 2014,” Chief Lyons said, encouraging people to come forward.

Chief Lyons said detectives also want to speak with anybody who may have seen someone flee the area that night.

Jenny said nothing will bring her son back, but she still wants justice.

“It would be one more string that is tied finally,” she said.

“He was always good to people… Just a good person… That’s what made it even harder when it happened,” Craig said.

Police want to stress that no detail is too small. What you may think means nothing could truly help solve this case.

Chief Lyons added that the police worry those there that night aren’t coming forward out of fear of getting in trouble. He said the police are only concerned with arresting Chad’s killer.

If you know anything about Chad Donaldson’s murder, please reach out to Crimestoppers at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).

Your tip will remain anonymous and, if it leads to an arrest, you get a $4,000 reward.

You can also submit tips using the Crimestoppers website or mobile app.

