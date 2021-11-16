‘It’s worth it’: Family shares international adoption experience

By STETSON MILLER

FREDERICK, Maryland (WJZ) — November is National Adoption Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care.

Last July, little Sophia came into the lives of David and Tex Mordkofsky.

“She is the best thing that ever happened to me and to us,” said David Mordfkofsky.

The family adopted her and brought her all the way to Frederick from the Philippines and it all began after Tex got a text message with a picture from a family member.

“The message said, ‘we have a baby girl that needs a home are you interested?’ So when I saw it, I was like oh my God,” said Tex Mordfkofsky.

But it took three years and lots of money and work to get her here. But they persisted and got help from The Catholic Charities of Baltimore and their congressman.

When it was finally time for her to come to the US, it was the first summer of the pandemic.

“We traveled to the Philippines during the height of the pandemic right when everything was so unknown, which was a scary thing,” said David.

Fortunately, they made it back safely and now Sophia has a loving home to grow up in. She’s now learning, playing, can speak English and is getting lots of time with her new mom and dad — something they’re both very much grateful for.

“All the work and expenses and everything, oh it’s worth it,” said Tex.

