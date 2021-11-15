Zoo’s ‘Glowfari’ lantern festival returns

By Luz Pena

OAKLAND, California (KGO) — The Oakland Zoo’s popular light exhibit “Glowfari” is back.

The towering, lit-up animal lanterns attracted thousands to the zoo on Friday night for a second year in a row.

Siblings Paul and Jamie have been singing “Glowfari, Glowfari” the whole night. They’ve been looking forward to this day.

“We are just about to go to the elephants,” said Paul Williams.

There are more than 100 animal lanterns throughout the Oakland Zoo. The real animal exhibits are closed during the lantern festival.

“It’s mind blowing. We never get to be this close to animals because they run away or can hurt us,” said Trinity Campbell.

Glowfari is a two hour safari. This year, the Oakland Zoo has five themes from winter wonderland to African savannah.

“The elephant. It moves its trunk up and down,” said Patrick Joss, as he described his favorite display of the night.

Pierre Lefour’s grandmother surprised him with tickets to Glowfari, “I’m excited to ride the rides and look at the lights,” said Lefour.

The zoo has a limit of about 2,300 guests a night. Which means you have to purchase your tickets in advance. Glowfari opens from 5p.m. to 10p.m. which means no bed time for many.

“Well around 11, that’s the limit. 12 tops.”

“Are your parents listening to this?,” asked Luz Pena.

“Yes, they are right there,” said Anthony Amaya.

Glowfari will remain open until January 30.

