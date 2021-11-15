Campaign offering free reflective patch sewing for vulnerable road users

By Shannon Miller

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Local traffic safety officials have announced four events where pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users can bring their outerwear and have reflective striping added.

The third annual Dusk 2 Dawn campaign will host the first event on Monday, Nov. 15 at Cambridge Recreation Center. Volunteer sewing staff from the Pincushion will sew reflective fabric to sleeves, bags or any other item carried while walking or biking. PedSafe LV and UNLV’s Road Equity Alliance Project donated reflective tape for the events.

The safety campaign launched after daylight savings time, which marks the beginning of less daylight and longer nights. According to the campaign, 80% of pedestrian deaths occur between dusk and dawn.

“Having reflective striping on all outerwear allows a driver to see the vulnerable road user up to 700 feet sooner,” said a statement from the Dusk 2 Dawn campaign on Sunday. “Reflective fabric gives the driver an opportunity to stop for the person, whereas a driver’s headlights alone only give them half the distance needed.”

The first event on Monday, Nov. 15th will be held 4 to 6 p.m. at Cambridge Recreation Center (3930 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV 89119). Subsequent events are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 19 3 to 5 p.m. at Sunrise Hospital Children’s ER Saturday, Nov. 20 10 a.m. to noon, Boulevard Mall Food Court Tuesday, Nov. 23rd 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Charleston Heights Art Center The campaign also is reminding bicyclists and motorcyclists they are required to have front headlights and red rear reflectors after dark, assuring a bit of visibility.

Pedestrian deaths in Clark County this year already have surpassed the amount of deaths in 2019. Bicycle fatalities and motorcycle fatalities have increased compared to 2020, according to the campaign.

