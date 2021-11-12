Toddler Isabella Kalua was kept in dog cage with duct tape over mouth, court documents allege

By Web Staff

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV) — Court documents released Friday in the Isabella “Ariel” Kalua investigation have revealed disturbing new details against the adoptive parents accused of murdering the young girl.

Documents alleged Isabella was kept in a dog cage in the bathroom with duct tape over her mouth and nose and that her adoptive parents, Isaac and Lehua Kalua, refused to feed her. The documents allege that an unidentified older sibling of Isabella was asked to keep a secret by Lehua and Isaac regarding what happened.

Investigators say they have now determined Isabella was last seen on a surveillance camera at the home on August 18.

The older sibling told investigators in an interview that early one morning the Kaluas went to check on Isabella in the bathroom and “she didn’t wake up.”

Documents say the older sibling told the police that she was there at the home at the time of the incident but was told to go back to sleep by Isaac and Lehua and did not know where the couple put Isabella the next morning.

The sibling also stated that Lehua bought the dog cage on the internet even though the family didn’t have a dog. The sibling said the cage was bought because Isabella would “sneak around at night and want to eat because she was hungry.”

