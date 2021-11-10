Former Phoenix little league president pleads guilty to stealing $126K

By Jason Barry

Click here for updates on this story

CAVE CREEK, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — A former little league president could be going to jail. Scott Steiner has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $126,000 from the Cactus Foothills Little League in Cave Creek.

Parent David Schaefer would like to see Steiner held accountable. “It was disgust – total disgust,” said Schaefer. “There’s just no way that is justified. Just disgusting.”

The money had been collected over the years through an assortment of fundraisers to pay for field improvements, team travel and other expenses.

“It’s not just parents kicking in money for kids, it’s the grandmas, it’s the aunts and uncles, its companies these parents work for, all with the expectation that money will go for baseballs and umpires,” said Schaefer. “Not to pay for somebody’s new car or make their mortgage payment. It’s ridiculous.”

Steiner had been a coach and was always actively involved in league activities, according to parents. He served as president a few years ago before taking over as treasurer.

That’s when the stealing of funds reportedly started.

Mark Howard served on the Little League Board with Steiner. Howard said it’s hard to comprehend someone blatantly betraying the trust of friends and the community.

“These things happen in business; they happen all over the place,” said Howard. “But when you’re doing it to a youth organization, it really takes it up a notch.”

Arizona’s family went to Steiner’s house Tuesday to get his side of the story, but he had nothing to say and walked away.

Steiner is set to be sentenced on January 10 and faces up to more than three years in prison, but could be given probation. As part of the plea deal, Steiner is required to pay back the $126,000 he stole from Cactus Foothills Little League.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.