‘Welcome to Nashville’ video goes viral

By Melanie Layden

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Austin Bever and Colin Cooper have made names for themselves in Music City as the comedic duo highlighting Nashville’s quirks in their now-viral music videos.

Their videos depict all the different neighborhoods, restaurants, and tourist scenes in our booming city. “Welcome to Nashville: Part III” came out four years after their first music video was released in 2016. This latest one has generated more than 150,000 views across Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

They admit they weren’t sure how the public would react to some of their funny but accurate jabs.

“We said either A: People are really going to jump on board and love this, or B: We’re going to have to be told to leave town because they hate it so much,” Cooper explained. “Thank God it was the first thing.”

If you watch their first video compared to today’s, you can see Nashville’s rapid transformation. They said Nashville’s changing skyline is going to give them material for years to come.

“Honestly, I think we could probably make another video every couple of years. And it would be vastly different than the one before it,” Bever said.

Austin, the songwriter, and Colin, the producer, have taken their local fame and turned it into a production company called Mac N Cheese media. Along with their CEO Sean Webster, they use their talents to make commercials for businesses and even music videos for country music stars.

“We just are super thankful to the people here for supporting us and for accepting what we do and allowing us to express ourselves creatively,” Bever said.

To view “Welcome to Nashville: Part III,” visit their site. You can see a behind the scenes look at “Making Welcome to Nashville Part III.”

