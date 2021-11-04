Iraqi family that risked their lives for US troops have life savings stolen in Dallas

By J.D. Miles

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — They risked their lives for U.S. troops overseas, only to be victimized when they relocated to North Texas.

An Iraqi family is dejected and in serious need of help after a crime wiped out their life savings.

Ahmed Alnajjar has commendation letters from the Army and certificates of appreciation for his work as an interpreter and fighter during the Iraq War.

“I spilled my blood for that,” he says, “we fight together against ISIS.”

One of his rewards was a special visa that two months ago, allowed his family to come to the U.S. where they would be safe from retaliation.

“We dream, all the people, they dream to come to America,” he’s says. “We come to find that’s reality.”

Ahmed along with his wife and two kids brought $70,000 in cash when they moved into a North Dallas apartment near Lovers and Greenville Avenue.

Text messages last Thursday between Ahmed and a bank employee discussed plans to deposit the money after finally getting the proper documentation.

Ahmed hid the money in his SUV.

But that night a thief broke into several vehicles including theirs, and stole the family’s life savings.

“I cannot imagine what will happen in the future for my kids,” says Amel Alzubaidi, Ahmed’s wife.

With no income or jobs yet, the family once again deals with fear and uncertainty that they thought they had left behind in Iraq.

“I have a message for American people,” she says, “when we were in Iraq we risked to help their sons, to protect their life. Now, when my kids are in their country, they destroyed my kid’s life. I ask them why? Why?”

Dallas Police detectives are investigating but not ready to release any information about possible leads or suspects.

