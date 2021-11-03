Phoenix senior citizens help break online bingo world record

By Brittni Thomason

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Arizona senior citizens recently helped break a Guinness World Record by playing a popular game – bingo.

Marleen Ratliff says bingo brings people together. Feeling lonely has always been a problem many senior citizens face, and the 88-year-old believes the pandemic made it even worse.

“It’s sad that anyone should be that isolated and feel frightened to leave their home,” said Ratliff.

Mayank Mishra and his wife run Televeda, an online platform designed just for seniors, helping them fight loneliness.

“Televeda has been a way for them to have a very healthy, weekly routine by participating in various fitness classes or finding a micro-community based on their interests, just a way for people to stay connected and have friends,” said Mishra.

On October 22, the Scottsdale couple decided to help their seniors break the world record for the most viewers of a bingo livestream on a bespoke platform. Their goal was also to raise global awareness about senior social isolation.

“Online, we had about 2,698 individuals from across 29 countries,” said Mishra. “It was a hybrid game, so we had about 125 or so organizations here in the United States from across 26 or so states.”

Some of the residents at The Palazzo in Phoenix played, helping the group break the record and win bragging rights.

“I think it’s important to get online and meet other people, even if you can’t get out to do it,” said 85-year-old Dorothy Blumstein.

“That’s the only record I’ve ever broken,” said Ratliff. “What’s next? I’m ready.”

Televeda said the residents had so much fun; they plan to break more world records.

