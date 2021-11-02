‘You couldn’t ask for a better guy’ | Fallen Illinois officer’s family to say their final goodbyes at funeral

By Stephanie Baumer, Digital Content Producer

Click here for updates on this story

PONTOON BEACH, Illinois (KMOV) — The life of fallen Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins will be remembered at a funeral service Tuesday morning.

Visitation was held from 1-7 p.m. Monday at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. A first responder walk-through line-up started at 5 p.m. and law enforcement officers from both sides of the river were on hand to pay their respects. Friends and family paid their respect by sharing fond memories. Family friend Darla Becker recalls spending time with Timmins and his brother.

“Tyler and his brother would come and watch the games. They went to Wood River but would come and watch the games, play hockey,” Becker said. “He never met a stranger, great, great guy, you couldn’t ask for a better guy.”

The Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced Wednesday charges against Scott Hyden for the murder of Officer Tyler Timmins

Officer Timmins’ funeral will be held Tuesday at the same location at 11 a.m. A law enforcement procession line-up will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment services are private.

The release of memorial arrangements came hours after the Timmins family released the following statement through the Illinois State Police Department:

“The family of Officer Tyler Timmins mourns the loss of our son, husband, father, brother and friend. We would like to thank the law enforcement community and the thousands of others who have expressed their love, support and concern.

Tyler was the epitome of compassion, empathy and caring throughout his life. He gained notoriety on October 26th when he was senselessly killed in the line of duty. To many he was a hero that day, for us he has been a hero since day one.

There are no words to describe what was taken from us. We will always remember his devotion to his family, his dedication to his career and community, and the love and laughter that he shared with us.

It is our understanding that the suspect in Tyler’s murder is in custody, however the family kindly requests that you respect our privacy during this time of mourning. We will not be making any comment on the ongoing investigation. Further media inquiries can be made to ISP.PIO.Personnel@Illinois.gov.”

The family of fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins has released a statement.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine was joined by Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings and Pontoon Beach Police Chief Chris Modrusic for a Wednesday afternoon press conference to announce charges against Scott Hyden. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a peace officer, unlawful possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Since 8:00 Tuesday morning, there’s been an enormous outpour of support for fallen Pontoon Beach Police Officer Tyler Timmins.

Officials with the Illinois State Police said Officer Timmins was shot Tuesday while approaching a suspected stolen vehicle at the Speedway gas station on Route 111 near E. Chain of Rocks Rd. before 8 a.m. Hyden was taken into custody on the scene. Two other people were also arrested but no further charges in Timmins’ death are expected.

Officer Timmins was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. The BackStoppers are assisting the officer’s family.

Officer Timmins, 36, had been an officer in Madison County for 14 years. He served in Roxana, Worden and Hartford before joining the Pontoon Beach police force in April 2020.

Police addressed the public after the shooting death of Officer Tyler Timmins in Pontoon Beach.

Russell Morrow was headed to work across the street from the Speedway when he heard the gunshots. “I heard was ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’ gunshots and I walked over there, and there was only two cop cars over there. They arrested one guy lying on the ground, I guess he stole a vehicle, that’s what I heard,” he said.

After the shooting, Morrow said officers started doing CPR on the injured officer. The officers then worked to get the injured officer into a police car. “I slid myself through a police car trying to help pull him through the police car so they could get him to the hospital,” explained Morrow.

While talking to News 4 Morrow said he still had the officer’s blood on him. He did not know how many times the officer was shot during the incident.

“Yesterday was a tragic day. And though we will continue to honor – and mourn – Officer Timmins, the work of justice now begins. Our police officers are heroes,” Haine said in a press released. “Violent attacks on police are absolutely unacceptable in our community. Those who attack police officers – public servants who have dedicated their lives to protecting us all from harm – will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Tuesday afternoon, Senator Dick Durbin took to Twitter to send his condolences to Officer Timmins’ family. “Sending condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Officer Tyler Timmons, who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting his community. May he rest in peace,” he wrote.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Timmins’ family.

Hyden, of Highland, had an extensive criminal history that began in August 2010 when he was charged for damaging a man’s car. Then, in 2013, he was found with a stolen gun and heroin, and sentenced to just under three years in prison. After being released, Hyden was put on a supervised release, which he violated, and was sent back to prison. When he was released under supervision for a second time, Hyden received another drug charge and was sent back to prison.

In June 2021, Hyden was charged for using a stolen debit card. In that case, News 4 uncovered he had a warrant out for his arrest.

The first-degree murder charges carry sentences of 45 years to life in prison.

“Let me be clear, we will absolutely be seeking the maximum sentence in this case,” Haine said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.