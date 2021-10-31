Juvenile killed while on hay ride in Jackson County

By Nick Sloan, Jackson Hicks

JACKSON COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A juvenile was killed while on a hay ride Saturday evening in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’ said the incident happened in the 13000 block of Pratt Road, which is an unincorporated area of Jackson County, around 7:40 Saturday night.

According to crash reports, a seven-year-old boy was clinging to the trailer when he fell and was struck by the trailer. He was transported to Lee’s Summit Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

The juveniles name has not been released.

