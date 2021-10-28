Police: Woman arrested for drunk driving breaks trooper’s windshield on camera

By Rob Polansky

WATERFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — An arrested drunk driver ended up breaking glass in a state police cruiser.

State police said they saw 31-year-old Angela Negron from Columbia driving erratically on Interstate 395 in Montville.

A trooper initiated a traffic stop around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

State police said Negron did not cooperate and that the trooper observed signs of impairment.

Negron was arrested after failing a field sobriety test.

While en route to the state police barracks in Montville, troopers said the woman kicked the windshield of the trooper’s vehicle and broke the glass.

Negron was charged with operating under the influence, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, and failure to drive in an established lane.

She was given a court date of Nov. 2 in New London.

